Typhoon Saudel remnants may restrengthen into storm over East Sea on September 1

The remnants of typhoon Saudel may return to the northern East Sea and regain storm strength on September 1, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned.

Saudel was one of four tropical cyclones simultaneously active over the northwestern Pacific more than a week ago. After moving close to the Chinese coast, it made landfall in Zhejiang Province at around 8 a.m. on August 28, with maximum sustained winds near its center of about 100 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon then moved inland and weakened into a tropical depression before dissipating into a low-pressure area.

Satellite cloud imagery over the northern East Sea early on August 30. Photo from the satellite cloud monitoring system of the Meteorology and Hydrology Department.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the low-pressure area is expected to move back toward the northern waters of the East Sea. It could regain storm strength on September 1. Meteorological authorities are continuing to monitor its development closely.

The center has also warned of a spell of heavy rain from the night of August 30 through September 1 in northern and north-central Vietnam.

From the night of August 30 through August 31, the Red River Delta, including Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Hai Phong and Bac Ninh, along with Lang Son and Quang Ninh, is forecast to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Rainfall is expected to total 30-60mm, with isolated areas receiving more than 130mm.

From August 31 to September 1, Thanh Hoa to Hue is forecast to see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 50-100mm and isolated totals above 180mm.

Rain in northern Vietnam is expected to ease from September 1, with sunny weather returning.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee has urged local authorities in the Red River Delta and from Thanh Hoa to Hue to review high-risk areas and evacuate residents from areas prone to flooding, flash floods and landslides.

Local authorities have also been urged to deploy personnel to regulate traffic in areas affected by deep flooding, strong currents or potential landslides.

By Phuc Van — Translated by Huyen Huong