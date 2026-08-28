Southern region to see sunny spells, evening rain during National Day holiday

The Southern region is expected to see intermittent sunshine and evening rain during the National Day holiday.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Central Highlands and the Southern region will experience intermittent sunshine during the upcoming National Day holiday (August 29 to September 2), with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the late afternoon and evening.

In Ho Chi Minh City, daytime weather will remain mostly sunny, while southwest monsoon winds are projected to bring occasional late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain probability is estimated at 60 percent to 65 percent, with temperatures ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

The Northern region is forecast to see moderate to heavy rainfall and localized thunderstorms from the late afternoon of August 29 through September 1. By September 2, showers and thunderstorms will be confined to localized areas, with peak temperatures generally ranging from 29 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, exceeding 33 degrees Celsius in some locations.

In Hanoi, August 29 will bring intermittent sunshine, followed by scattered showers, thunderstorms, and heavy local rainfall from the night of August 29 through September 1. Clear skies and sunny conditions are expected on September 2, with no rain forecast overnight. Highs will range between 29 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

The central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri will experience sunny to hot weather on August 29 and 30, with maximum temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius and over 37 degrees Celsius in some areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall and localized thunderstorms are forecast from the late afternoon of August 30 through September 2.

In Hue and the South Central Coast, daytime sunshine will prevail, accompanied by isolated evening and night showers and thunderstorms.

Earlier, scattered showers and thunderstorms recorded overnight on August 27 and early morning on August 28 across Northern Vietnam and Thanh Hoa brought rainfall totals of 10–30 mm, with localized spots exceeding 70 mm.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh