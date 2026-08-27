Floods recede in northern Vietnam as death toll rises to three

Floodwaters recede in northern Vietnam, but devastation lingers as three lives are lost and thousands of hectares of crops remain submerged.

Following several days of easing rainfall, floodwaters on the Cau and Thuong rivers in northern Vietnam are receding, allowing thousands of residents to return home while 559 households remain evacuated amid mounting agricultural damage and a death toll reaching three.

As floodwaters recedes, Youth Union members in That Khe Commune in Lang Son Province urgently assists residents in clearing away mud and debris and addressing the damage. Photo: That Khe Commune Youth Union.

According to a report released on the morning of August 27 by the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, some 7,192 households in the Northeast region have returned home from flood evacuations, while 559 households remain displaced due to persistent floodwaters and damaged housing.

Latest reports indicate that flood levels on the Cau and Thuong rivers are dropping. The lower Thuong River currently stands at alarm levels two to three, whereas the Cau River has receded to alarm level 1. Authorities forecast that water levels on these rivers will continue to fall.

Youth Union members in That Khe Commune in Lang Son Province help clean up homes so residents can return after the floods. Photo: That Khe Commune Youth Union.

Water levels at major reservoirs within the Red River basin are being closely monitored for regulation. At 7 a.m. on August 27, the upstream water level at Son La Reservoir reached around 203 meters, with an inflow of 2,866 cubic meters per second and a discharge of 1,021 cubic meters per second. Hoa Binh Reservoir recorded an upstream water level of over 103 meters, an inflow of 2,220 cubic meters per second, and a discharge of 698 cubic meters per second.

Updated local reports indicate that typhoon No. 4 (international name Narra), heavy rainfall, and lightning have caused three deaths, an increase of one fatality compared to the August 26 report. The newly recorded fatality occurred in Dien Bien Province due to a lightning strike. The number of injured stands at three.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that agricultural losses continue to mount, with statistics as of August 27 showing 32,930 hectares of rice and crops flooded or affected. Additionally, 1,431 hectares of various other crops were submerged and damaged.

The heavy rains and floods also killed 213 livestock and 12,847 poultry. Aquaculture areas damaged by the floods exceeded 1,000 hectares, with Bac Ninh Province alone accounting for 710 hectares. These figures represent significant increases from previous reports.

Power systems in several localities have yet to be fully restored, leaving 10,640 customers still experiencing power outages.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority also reported that a landslide occurred on the afternoon of August 25 in My Hoa Hung Commune, An Giang Province. Stretching approximately 50 meters long and 7 meters wide, the landslide affected eight households.

Local authorities mobilized forces to assist residents in relocating their belongings to safe locations, managed traffic flows, and installed barriers and warning signs.

Youth union members are collaborating with local authorities in That Khe Commune in Lang Son Province to clean up and sanitize the area following the floods.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan