Rain to ease across Southern region from August 31

Rainfall is expected to ease across the Southern region from August 31 to September 2, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

From the night of August 30 to September 1, both the Northern and North-Central regions are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas seeing very heavy downpours. The heaviest rain is expected in the Red River Delta, Lang Son and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue City.

Rainfall is forecast to range from 30mm to 100mm, with isolated areas receiving 130-180mm.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has asked local authorities in Northern and North-Central localities to implement response plans for the heavy rain.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has also advised residents, particularly tourists, to closely follow weather forecasts and warnings and remain alert to potential hazards, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning, landslides, flooding and traffic disruptions.

In the South, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station said many areas would continue to see afternoon rain on August 30, while sunshine would be intermittent in the morning.

From August 31 to September 2, rainfall is expected to decrease across the region, with more sunshine during the day. However, evening showers will remain possible, with some areas experiencing moderate rain and isolated heavy downpours.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 30-34 degrees Celsius, with some areas reaching 35 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong