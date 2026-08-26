3,746 homes still flooded in Northern region as of August 26

As of Wednesday morning, 3,746 homes remained submerged in floodwaters across the Northern region, while 10,640 customers in the Northeastern region continued to experience power outages.

Authorities use boats to reach flooded areas and deliver essential supplies to residents in Trang Dinh Commune, Lang Son Province. (Photo: Trang Dinh Commune Police)

According to the Standing Agency for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, weather conditions had improved by the morning of August 26, but the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding continued to affect several localities in the Northern and North-central regions.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that 3,746 homes remained flooded, up 723 from the August 25 report. Of these, 1,525 were in Bac Ninh, 1,080 in Lang Son and 762 in Hanoi.

A total of 2,823 households remained isolated as access roads to residential areas were flooded. Local authorities were using boats to deliver food and essential supplies to the affected communities.

Transport disruptions have also yet to be fully resolved. There were still 401 locations affected by landslides and flooding, obstructing traffic, mainly in Lang Son and Bac Ninh. Other landslides were reported in Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa and Cao Bang.

Power sector workers repair outages in flood-hit areas of Lang Son Province. (Photo: Northern Power Corporation)

According to Vietnam Electricity, as of 7 p.m. on August 25, power had been restored to 177,025 customers, equivalent to 92 percent of those affected. Quang Ninh and Thai Nguyen had fully restored electricity supplies to all affected customers.

As of the morning of August 26, 10,640 customers in the Northeastern region remained without electricity, including 5,854 in Lang Son, 4,121 in Bac Ninh and 543 in Hai Phong.

Power workers repair damage following heavy rains in Lang Son Province. (Photo: Northern Power Corporation)

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said customers whose power had not yet been restored were mainly concentrated in Lang Son, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, Ninh Binh and Nghe An. On August 26, the power sector will continue efforts to restore electricity to all remaining affected customers in Lang Son and Bac Ninh.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control also reported that since the circulation of storm Narra and heavy rain began affecting the region on August 22, natural disasters had claimed two lives in Lang Son, while three people were injured in Hanoi, Son La and Quang Ninh.

Road 241B in Phu Cat and Kieu Phu communes, Hanoi, is flooded as the Tich River rises after three consecutive days of rain. (Photo: SGGP)

Three consecutive days of heavy rain and strong winds caused widespread flooding in many localities. As of the morning of August 26, authorities reported that 24,204 hectares of rice and other crops had been flooded or otherwise affected, including 8,478 hectares in Bac Ninh, 4,130 hectares in Lang Son and 3,490 hectares in Hanoi.

The disasters also killed 210 head of livestock and 7,448 poultry and damaged 1,027 hectares of aquaculture areas. Localities are continuing to assess and update the extent of the damage while carrying out recovery efforts.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh