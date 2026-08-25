Weather

Over 6,800 households cut off by flooding as Hanoi issues level-3 flood alert

SGGPO

Although typhoon Narra is moving away from the Gulf of Tonkin and rainfall is easing in northern Vietnam, more than 6,800 households remain isolated.

According to a report from the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control on the morning of August 25, 3,023 houses remained inundated, 655 fewer than the previous day.

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Authorities and local organizations in That Khe Commune, Lang Son Province, deliver essential supplies to residents in flood-affected areas on August 24. Photo: That Khe Commune Youth Union

Meanwhile, 6,814 households remained cut off after floodwaters submerged roads leading to residential areas. Local authorities have used small boats to deliver food and essential supplies to affected residents.

The natural disaster has left one person dead and three injured. The death toll was revised from two to one in the previous day's report. The fatality in Lang Son Province occurred when a landslide struck a house on the night of August 22.

As of the morning of August 25, 340 landslide sites remained, including 218 in Lang Son and 92 in Bac Ninh.

Power outages continued to affect 64,918 customers, mainly in Bac Ninh with 31,553, Lang Son with 19,330 and Hai Phong with 13,872.

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Rising water levels in the Cau River have flooded several suburban communes of Hanoi. Photo: Soc Son

Meanwhile, the Hanoi Civil Defense Command said rainfall had subsided from August 24 to the morning of August 25, but water levels in several rivers across the capital continued to exceed level 3 flood warning levels.

As of the morning of August 25, the Cau River at Luong Phuc Station stood at 8m, 0.52m above the level 3 warning. The Tich River at Kim Quan Station reached 8.4m, 0.22m above the warning level, while the level at Vinh Phuc Station reached 8m, 0.1m above it. The Bui River at Yen Duyet Station reached 7m, 0.03m above the level 3 warning.

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Authorities in Son Tay Ward take measures to ensure the safety of residents in flooded areas. Photo: Xu Doai
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Local authorities in Ha Bang Commune use soil and sandbags to prevent floodwaters from entering residential areas on the night of August 24. Photo: Hoa Phuong

The Hanoi Civil Defense Command issued level 3 flood warnings for the Bui, Tich and Cau rivers and warned of flooding in several suburban wards and communes, including Trung Gia, Son Tay, Phuc Tho, Doai Phuong, Thach That, Xuan Mai, Phu Nghia, Tran Phu and Phu Cat.

Rising water levels on the Tich River also caused localized flooding in several areas of Son Tay Ward, including Cau Tri Street near the beginning of Quang Trung Street, the Quang Trung-35m Road intersection in the HUD urban area, the area near Ba Quan Bridge, Lo Da-Ngo Quyen Alley and No. 4 Quang Trung Alley.

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Many residential areas and households in Trung Gia Commune are isolated by floodwaters. Photo: Minh Ha

n Ha Bang Commune, after receiving an order from the local Civil Defense Command following the rise in the Tich River, authorities mobilized all available forces on the night of August 24 to coordinate with officials and residents of Can Kiem 2 Hamlet to prevent floodwaters from entering residential areas.

In northern Hanoi, rising water levels in the Cau River above the level 3 warning flooded several residential areas in Trung Gia Commune, particularly Hoa Binh Hamlet.

Initial statistics showed that one person was injured and the roof of a single-story house collapsed in Trung Gia Commune. A total of 338 households, comprising 1,489 people, were isolated, including 293 households in Hoa Binh Hamlet and 25 households in An Lac Hamlet.

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By Phuc Van, Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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flooding northern Vietnam Hanoi level 3 flood warning Cau River Tich River Bui River landslides power outages typhoon Narra

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