Northern Vietnam turns humid as heat persists in Central, Southern regions

Northern Vietnam turned hot and humid on August 27, with scattered thunderstorms and locally heavy rain, while Central areas remained hot and Southern Vietnam braced for more storms.

Forecasters said thunderstorms are expected in many areas this afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists said wind convergence would trigger scattered thunderstorms across parts of the North from the afternoon into the night. Rising temperatures combined with high moisture levels are expected to make conditions particularly hot and muggy.

In Central Vietnam, prevailing westerly to southwesterly winds, coupled with a Foehn effect that brings drier air, will keep skies mostly sunny and rainfall limited. Areas stretching from southern Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City and along the South Central Coast are forecast to record temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 38 degrees.

The Central Highlands will see a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day, followed by scattered thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening.

In Southern Vietnam, thunderstorms are forecast in An Giang and Dong Thap provinces during the morning and around midday before spreading to parts of Tay Ninh and Vinh Long. Storm activity is expected to become more widespread in the afternoon and evening.

The Southern region is forecast to experience several rounds of rain from Thursday through the weekend. Sunny conditions are expected to return early next week, lasting from morning through afternoon.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan