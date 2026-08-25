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Floods isolate highland communities in Nghe An Province

SGGPO

Prolonged heavy rain, flooding and landslides have cut off several highland hamlets in Nghe An Province.

On August 25, Lo Kham Kha, Chairman of the Nga My Commune People’s Committee, said that three sections of the 22-kilometer road to Na Ngan Hamlet were flooded 0.8-1-meter-deep, while about 12 landslides had blocked traffic.

155 households, with nearly 800 residents, have been isolated since August 23. Residents have stocked up on essential supplies, but authorities may have to provide aid if the isolation lasts another seven to ten days.

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The temporary inter-hamlet bridge in Yen Hoa Commune was swept away by floodwaters following prolonged heavy rain.

In Yen Hoa Commune, the temporary bridge linking hamlets was swept away on August 20. Around 300 households with more than 1,400 residents in Coc Tat Hamlet and part of Yen Thang Hamlet remain isolated. Boat services have been suspended until water levels fall to safe levels.

Heavy rain has also triggered landslides and disrupted roads in western Nghe An.

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The road to Na Ngan Hamlet was blocked by landslides, leaving local residents isolated.
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Landslides have disrupted traffic. Photo: Luong Minh Commune People’s Committee, Nghe An Province.

Ban Ve Hydropower Plant regulates water discharge

Ban Ve Hydropower Company began regulating water discharge from its reservoir at 9 a.m. on August 25 under the provincial Civil Defense Command’s flood-control order.

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Ban Ve Hydropower Plant regulating water discharge through the spillway. Photo: Ban Ve Hydropower Company

Total downstream discharge was set at 340-1,200 cubic meters per second, depending on reservoir inflows. The reservoir was forecast to receive peak inflows of 2,100 cubic meters per second over the following 24 hours before gradually declining.

With an installed capacity of 320MW, Ban Ve Hydropower Plant helps regulate water resources, reduce downstream flooding, support irrigation and supply electricity to the national grid.

>> Below are images of landslides in several other areas in western Nghe An Province:

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By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Nghe An floods highland hamlets landslides Ban Ve Hydropower Plant flood control heavy rain

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