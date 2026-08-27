Weather

Ho Chi Minh City warns of flooding as heavy rain coincides with high tides

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to experience rapidly rising tides through August 30 and August 31.

On August 26, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station issued a warning about rising tides along the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City.

Over the previous 24 hours, peak daily water levels at most monitoring stations along the Saigon River rose rapidly but remained below alert level 1.

5-1856-288.jpg
High tides are forecast during the seventh lunar month’s full-moon period. Photo: Minh Hai

Water levels are forecast to rise rapidly over the next five to six days during the high-tide period around the full moon of the seventh lunar month, peaking on August 30-31, or the 18th-19th days of the seventh lunar month.

4a-8323-8656.jpg
Heavy rain combined with high tides could cause flooding in some areas of Ho Chi Minh City.

At Phu An and Nha Be stations, water levels are forecast to reach 1.34-1.38 meters, approximately alert level 1. At Thu Dau Mot Station, levels are expected to reach 1.45-1.50 meters, around or slightly below alert level 2.

The highest tide of the day is expected between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts over the next three to ten days, potentially affecting agricultural production, toppling trees and causing localized flooding and traffic disruptions, particularly when heavy rain occurs during high tides.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City high tide flooding heavy rain Saigon River thunderstorms Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn