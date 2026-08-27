Ho Chi Minh City warns of flooding as heavy rain coincides with high tides

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to experience rapidly rising tides through August 30 and August 31.

On August 26, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station issued a warning about rising tides along the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City.

Over the previous 24 hours, peak daily water levels at most monitoring stations along the Saigon River rose rapidly but remained below alert level 1.

High tides are forecast during the seventh lunar month’s full-moon period. Photo: Minh Hai

Water levels are forecast to rise rapidly over the next five to six days during the high-tide period around the full moon of the seventh lunar month, peaking on August 30-31, or the 18th-19th days of the seventh lunar month.

Heavy rain combined with high tides could cause flooding in some areas of Ho Chi Minh City.

At Phu An and Nha Be stations, water levels are forecast to reach 1.34-1.38 meters, approximately alert level 1. At Thu Dau Mot Station, levels are expected to reach 1.45-1.50 meters, around or slightly below alert level 2.

The highest tide of the day is expected between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts over the next three to ten days, potentially affecting agricultural production, toppling trees and causing localized flooding and traffic disruptions, particularly when heavy rain occurs during high tides.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong