Typhoon Matmo heads into East Sea, threatens Northern Vietnam

Typhoon Matmo is moving into the East Sea and is forecast to intensify sharply, bringing violent winds, towering waves and widespread rainfall across Northern and North-Central Vietnam just days after typhoon Bualoi left a trail of destruction.

Typhoon Matmo's location at 7 a.m. on October 3 and its forecast path in the next few days. (Photo: thoitietvietnam.gov.vn)

At 1 a.m. on October 3, the storm's center was located east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, with maximum sustained winds of 75–88 km/h and gusts up to 103–117 km.

It was moving west-northwest at about 25 km/h.

Forecasters say the storm will continue strengthening after entering the East Sea on October 4. Winds could increase to 89–102 km/h with gusts reaching 118–133 km.

By October 5, Matmo is projected to intensify further with gusts near 167-183 km/h as it tracks toward the northwestern part of the sea, about 340 km east-southeast of China’s Leizhou Peninsula.

By next Monday, the storm is expected to be over the northern Gulf of Tonkin with sustained winds of around 103–117 km/h and stronger gusts, before gradually weakening as it continues west-northwest at 15–20 km/h.

The storm will generate extremely rough seas, with waves four to six meters high. From Friday afternoon, the northeastern waters of the East Sea are forecast to see winds strengthening to 40–60 km/h and later increasing to 60–90 km/h.

Between October 4 and 5, the northern parts of the sea could be lashed by winds exceeding 120 km/h.

Authorities have warned all vessels operating in the area to take precautions against violent winds, thunderstorms, waterspouts, and towering waves.

On land, the storm’s circulation is forecast to deliver widespread rainfall between October 5 and 7 across northern and north-central provinces and cities.

Totals are expected to reach 100–200 ml, with coastal areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ninh potentially receiving over 250 ml.

The risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions is high, as is urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The fresh threat comes just days after Typhoon Bualoi battered northern Vietnam, leaving 65 people dead or missing, 153 injured, and causing preliminary economic losses of more than VND12.8 trillion (US$485 million).

Local authorities are still working to repair homes and carry out cleanup when the arrival of Matmo has added new pressure to already stretched disaster-response efforts.

