Typhoon Kajiki poses serious threat to Central Vietnam’s dyke system

According to meteorological forecasts, as of 8 a.m. on August 25, typhoon No. 5, internationally named Kajiki, maintained winds at category 14 (150-166 kilometers per hour) strength, with gusts reaching category 17 (202 kilometers per hour)

Upon making landfall, the storm is expected to sustain category 13–14 winds (149-166 kilometers per hour), with gusts up to category 16 (201 kilometers per hour), posing a serious threat to the Central region’s dyke system.

As updated, as of 8:00 a.m. on August 25, weather stations reported strong winds across Northern and Central coastal areas like Bach Long Vi (Hai Phong City), Co To and Bai Chay (Quang Ninh Province), Hon Ngu (Nghe An Province) and Con Co (Quang Tri Province).

In Ha Tinh to Quang Tri provinces, moderate to heavy rain has been recorded, with some areas receiving more than 150 millimeters of rainfall.

Coastal dykes in Nghe An Province struggle to floodwaters in September 2024. (Photo: Duc Quynh)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 7 a.m. on August 25, the eye of typhoon Kajiki was located near latitude 18.4 degrees North latitude and 107.2 degrees East longitude, about 160 kilometers east-southeast of Nghe An Province, 145 kilometers east of Ha Tinh Province and 155 kilometers east-northeast of northern Quang Tri Province.

As of 8 a.m., typhoon Kajiki maintained maximum sustained winds of 150–166 kilometers per hour, equivalent to category 14, with gusts reaching category 17 strength. The storm is tracking west-northwest at around 20 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists warn that with winds of this magnitude, coastal levees, small single-story homes, trees, and unfinished or temporary structures are highly vulnerable.

The September 2024 storm exposes weaknesses in Nghe An Province’s dyke system.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, there are currently 43 vulnerable sections of coastal and river-mouth levees spanning from Ninh Binh to Hue.

The coastal dikes were built to handle storms of category 9–10 strength and moderate tidal levels, but with typhoon Kajiki forecast to reach category 13–14, gusting to category 17, posing a serious threat to structural safety.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong