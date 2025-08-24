Four airports directly affected by Typhoon Kajiki

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, on August 24, requested relevant agencies and units to maintain round-the-clock operations and prepare response measures in response to Storm Kajiki.

As the typhoon approaches, ground crews at Noi Bai International Airport have secured aircraft on the tarmac to prevent potential damage from heavy rain and strong winds.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, airports expected to be directly affected by the typhoon include Tho Xuan, Vinh, Dong Hoi, and Phu Bai. Other airports located within the storm's projected impact zone are Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Van Don, Da Nang, Chu Lai, and Pleiku.

Relevant agencies and units are currently inspecting airport infrastructure and communication systems to promptly detect and address any damage, ensuring the safety of airport operations. Measures are also being implemented to prevent flooding, clear water drainage systems, and minimize potential damage caused by heavy rain and strong winds.

According to the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration, maritime port authorities in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Hue have advised port operators to temporarily suspend operations before 4:00 p.m. on August 24 in anticipation of Typhoon Kajiki.

The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration has established a forward command center in Nghe An Province, led directly by Director Le Do Muoi. Additionally, the administration has formed a working group to oversee and direct port authorities to prevent the storm from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri.

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center has been instructed to direct its regional coordination centers to maintain personnel and equipment on standby, ready to support disaster response and search and rescue operations as needed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport issued an urgent directive requiring agencies and units in the road, railway, maritime, and aviation sectors to closely monitor and regularly update the developments of Typhoon Kajiki. Timely response measures must be implemented to ensure the safety of lives and property belonging to both the State and the people.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh