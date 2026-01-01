Construction of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway continues through New Year holiday

On the first day of the 2026 New Year holiday, hundreds of workers and heavy machines remained active at the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway construction site to keep the project on schedule.

Dump trucks transport construction materials into the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway project site.

As observed by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters, early on the morning of January 1, lines of dump trucks continuously transported soil and rock into the construction site at the starting point of Component Project 1 in Dong Nai Province, with work progressing similar to regular working days.

Component Project 1, spanning approximately 16 kilometers and managed by the Dong Nai provincial People’s Committee, has largely resolved previous obstacles and is now accelerating construction. Several sections have begun laying crushed stone and asphalt, forming continuous connections along the route.

Meanwhile, Component Project 3, stretching more than 19 kilometers through Ho Chi Minh City and overseen by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, nears completion. Workers are currently finishing minor details and preparing the section for operation.

Workers and machinery operate continuously to keep the project on schedule.

Asphalt paving progresses at Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway.

Construction activity remains bustling at the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway on the first day of 2026.

Contractors are racing to complete the final connection section of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway.

The expressway section connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai has largely been completed.

Overall, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway project has entered its final phase, with local authorities and contractors making concerted efforts to achieve technical opening of sections in Dong Nai Province before the Lunar New Year 2026 and to put the entire route into operation as early as possible.

The expressway has a total length of 53.7 kilometers and is divided into three component projects, with total investment estimated at about VND17.8 trillion (US$674 million). The road is designed with four to six lanes and a maximum speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.

At Component Project 2, spanning more than 18 kilometers in Dong Nai Province, several kilometers of roadway have been asphalted and fitted with guardrails and barriers.

Component Project 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway is nearing completion.

Workers are finishing details along the expressway.

