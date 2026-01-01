Troops work through holidays to rapidly rebuild homes in storm-hit areas

As the country welcomes the New Year, uniformed forces continue working through the holiday in flood-hit Central Vietnam to help residents rebuild their homes.

Military personnel use boats to transport construction materials, helping residents of Con Chim islet rebuild homes after the storm.

These days, across the worst-hit areas along the Thi Nai Lagoon in Gia Lai Province, scenes of “special construction teams” made up of soldiers from the military, public security, and coast guard units are a common sight. From early morning until late evening, they haul building materials and labor tirelessly to erect sturdy new houses for storm victims.

Boats and small vessels are mobilized to ferry building materials to Con Chim islet for post-flood reconstruction.

Con Chim islet, home to around 260 households, remains isolated after suffering severe damage from floods and storms.

In Vinh Quang 2 Hamlet, Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune, Gia Lai, Army Corps 34 under the Ministry of National Defense has maintained a continuous presence for nearly 30 days, assisting local families whose homes were destroyed by floods and storms. With the terrain fragmented by waterways and mangrove forests, many residential clusters are isolated and accessible only by boat. To overcome these challenges, troops have mobilized boats and small vessels to ferry construction materials, enabling what they describe as “rapid-build” housing support.

Buckets of sand are passed hand to hand aboard fishing boats to help residents of Con Chim rebuild their homes.

Major Le Thanh Tay, Deputy Political Commissar of Battalion 7 under the Corps’ General Staff, said the unit was deployed immediately after receiving orders under the “Quang Trung Campaign,” launched by the Prime Minister. Around 50 officers and soldiers were assigned to six construction teams to build eight new houses in the disaster-hit Vinh Quang 2 area.

Troops work through holidays and the New Year, making the most of every sunny hour to restore storm-damaged homes.

“Many homes collapsed by the storm are located in isolated zones amid the waters of the Thi Nai Lagoon, so access is only possible by boat,” Major Le Thanh Tay said. “In Con Chim islet hamlet alone, we deployed two teams — one for construction and another for transporting materials — to speed up progress. Our personnel are working through the holidays, making use of every hour, with the hope that local families can move into new homes in time for a warmer Lunar New Year.”

Soldiers line up to carry bricks across tidal-flooded paths in Con Chim islet.

According to Major Le Thanh Tay, troops have already spent 25 consecutive days stationed on Con Chim islet, and the remaining houses are expected to be completed within the next ten days.

Storm-damaged houses around Thi Nai Lagoon are gradually being rebuilt, stronger than before.

Soldiers transform into skilled construction workers on the rebuilding sites.

For Huynh Van Duc, a resident of Con Chim, memories of storm No.13 and the historic floods of November 2025 remain vivid. “That night was terrifying. The storm flattened our house, and the storm surge swept away everything we owned,” he recalled. “Thanks to State support and donors, we managed to cope. Now, with the army helping us rebuild, it truly warms our hearts.”

Local residents note that construction costs on the islet have long been significantly higher than on the mainland due to transportation expenses. With military assistance in hauling materials and building homes, each household has saved an estimated VND150–200 million and cut construction time by one to two months, a crucial lifeline for families striving to recover and start anew.

The new home of Huynh Van Duc’s family in Con Chim islet is nearing completion.

Construction materials are rapidly transported to isolated areas around Thi Nai Lagoon to help residents rebuild.

Fishing boats are used to deliver supplies to hard-to-reach communities.

Special military construction teams work tirelessly to revive homes in the storm-hit Thi Nai Lagoon area.

Cement bags are carried by hand into isolated residential clusters along Thi Nai Lagoon.

Troops and Con Chim residents work side by side to move building materials quickly by waterway.

Military construction teams work through the New Year holiday, aiming to hand over homes to storm victims as soon as possible.

Taking a short break, soldiers share light moments with children on the “island hamlet” of Con Chim during the New Year holiday.

Metal roofing sheets are delivered and installed for homes in flood-hit communities around Thi Nai Lagoon.

Coast Guard personnel step ashore and take on the role of builders to help storm victims rebuild homes.

Many houses flattened by storms in Con Chim are close to completion, easing hardship for residents after the disaster.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan