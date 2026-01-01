Troops work through holidays to rapidly rebuild homes in storm-hit areas

These days, across the worst-hit areas along the Thi Nai Lagoon in Gia Lai Province, scenes of “special construction teams” made up of soldiers from the military, public security, and coast guard units are a common sight. From early morning until late evening, they haul building materials and labor tirelessly to erect sturdy new houses for storm victims.
In Vinh Quang 2 Hamlet, Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune, Gia Lai, Army Corps 34 under the Ministry of National Defense has maintained a continuous presence for nearly 30 days, assisting local families whose homes were destroyed by floods and storms. With the terrain fragmented by waterways and mangrove forests, many residential clusters are isolated and accessible only by boat. To overcome these challenges, troops have mobilized boats and small vessels to ferry construction materials, enabling what they describe as “rapid-build” housing support.
Major Le Thanh Tay, Deputy Political Commissar of Battalion 7 under the Corps’ General Staff, said the unit was deployed immediately after receiving orders under the “Quang Trung Campaign,” launched by the Prime Minister. Around 50 officers and soldiers were assigned to six construction teams to build eight new houses in the disaster-hit Vinh Quang 2 area.
“Many homes collapsed by the storm are located in isolated zones amid the waters of the Thi Nai Lagoon, so access is only possible by boat,” Major Le Thanh Tay said. “In Con Chim islet hamlet alone, we deployed two teams — one for construction and another for transporting materials — to speed up progress. Our personnel are working through the holidays, making use of every hour, with the hope that local families can move into new homes in time for a warmer Lunar New Year.”
According to Major Le Thanh Tay, troops have already spent 25 consecutive days stationed on Con Chim islet, and the remaining houses are expected to be completed within the next ten days.
For Huynh Van Duc, a resident of Con Chim, memories of storm No.13 and the historic floods of November 2025 remain vivid. “That night was terrifying. The storm flattened our house, and the storm surge swept away everything we owned,” he recalled. “Thanks to State support and donors, we managed to cope. Now, with the army helping us rebuild, it truly warms our hearts.”
Local residents note that construction costs on the islet have long been significantly higher than on the mainland due to transportation expenses. With military assistance in hauling materials and building homes, each household has saved an estimated VND150–200 million and cut construction time by one to two months, a crucial lifeline for families striving to recover and start anew.