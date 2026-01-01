National

Entire Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway open to traffic

The Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway was officially open to traffic along its entire length on January 1.

Mr. Dang Van Dung, Director of the Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway project under Project Management Unit 7 of the Ministry of Construction, confirmed the event.

Accordingly, a 13-kilometer section from the southern entrance of Co Ma Tunnel to the interchange in Van Ninh Commune has been put into operation, connecting with more than 70 kilometers of the route that had already been open to traffic since April 19.

As a result, the entire Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway, spanning 83.35 kilometers and located in Khanh Hoa Province, has officially been put into operation.

11-7556-5493.jpg
The Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway has four lanes, with a maximum speed limit of 90 kilometers per hour and a minimum speed of 60 kilometers per hour. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

The 13-kilometer section at the beginning of the route was completed in September 2025; however, its opening was postponed several times pending inspection and approval by road management authorities, as well as the completion of traffic organization and regulation plans, particularly at the interchange near Co Ma Tunnel, to ensure operational safety.

The Director of the Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway project said that all technical issues identified during joint inspections by the Traffic Police Department and the Vietnam Road Administration have been fully addressed and now meet the required standards.

9-4522-2704.jpg

The Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway is invested by the Project Management Unit 7, with a total investment of more than VND11.8 trillion (US$448 million). The route begins at the southern entrance of Co Ma Tunnel in Dai Lanh Commune, connecting to National Highway 1, and ends at the junction with the Nha Trang–Cam Lam expressway.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

