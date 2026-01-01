Tan Son Nhat International Airport planning finalized to meet development needs

The Ministry of Construction has approved the planning assignment for Tan Son Nhat International Airport for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, aiming to allocate space efficiently to meet future development needs.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

Under the Ministry of Construction’s decision, the planning study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport will cover approximately 791 hectares, based on the plan approved in Prime Ministerial Decision No. 648/QD-TTg dated June 7, 2023, and the surrounding areas.

The planning study aims to allocate space efficiently to ensure the airport’s development aligns with air transport demand and the socio-economic development needs of the locality, while proposing a suitable investment roadmap.

The designated planning agency is tasked with surveying, investigating, and collecting all necessary data for the airport’s master plan; analyzing and evaluating the current conditions and infrastructure capacity; projecting future air transport demand; and designing the layout of facilities to maximize operational efficiency.

The Ministry of Construction has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to review and finalize the Tan Son Nhat International Airport master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, in accordance with the assessment by the Planning and Finance Department. The plan is expected to be implemented by the first quarter of 2026.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will work closely with the master plan sponsor, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), and other relevant agencies throughout the planning process, offering guidance, supervising the development, and ensuring the plan’s proper finalization.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh