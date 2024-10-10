Two Vietnamese young chess players recognized as International Master

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) officially confirmed that two young Vietnamese players Dau Khuong Duy and Banh Gia Huy have obtained the title of international master (IM).

Following the FIDE Rating, the two young Vietnamese chess players had an Elo score of 2422. They are both expected to achieve significant results in important international tournaments.



Recently, the Vietnamese men's chess team including FIDE Master Banh Gia Huy finished 25th overall at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Hungary.

Dau Khuong Duy and Banh Gia Huy are set to achieve the title of grandmaster in the FIDE World Chess Cup 2025.

Currently, Le Quang Liem is a Vietnamese grandmaster with the highest Elo score of 2739 and is ranked 15th in the world and tops the FIDE world chess rankings.

Apart from Le Quang Liem, Vietnam also has grandmasters Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Le Tuan Minh, Nguyen Anh Dung, Tran Tuan Minh, Dao Thien Hai, Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy, Tu Hoang Thong, Nguyen Duc Hoa, Bui Vinh, Nguyen Van Huy and Cao Sang.

The Vietnamese youth chess team will compete in the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships 2024 in Brazil on October 28, with the participation of Dau Khuong Duy and Banh Gia Huy.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong