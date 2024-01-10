Two Vietnamese athletes earn golds at 2024 Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships

Trinh Thu Vinh, Pham Quang Huy, and expert Park Chung-gun at the 2024 Asian Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championships in Indonesia

Despite this achievement, it is unfortunate that they have not yet secured an official spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

On January 9, the Vietnamese shooting team continued their participation in the 2024 Asian Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championships, which also serves as the regional Olympic qualification, held in Jakarta, Indonesia. On this particular competition day, the mixed team event for air pistol unfolded, with Vietnam fielding two pairs: Trinh Thu Vinh - Pham Quang Huy and Nguyen Thuy Trang - Lai Cong Minh.

In the qualifiers, Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy concluded their shooting rounds with a total score of 580 points, thereby qualifying for the championship finals alongside the Indian team in this event. On the other hand, Nguyen Thuy Trang and Lai Cong Minh scored 563 points, securing the 10th position but falling short of the qualifying criteria for medal contention.

During the championship final, Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy amassed a total of 17 points, triumphing over the Indian team, which scored 11 points, and claiming the gold medal. This victory represents Vietnam's first gold medal in shooting at the 2024 Asian Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championships. Notably, this championship also doubles as an Olympic qualifier.

Unfortunately, the results and medals for the air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Asian Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championships do not directly contribute to the allocation of official Olympic spots. The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will assess the final ranking of this event during the latter stages of the Olympic qualification rounds. Following this evaluation, the national team achieving the specified position will be granted the official Olympic berth.

During the previous competition day in Indonesia, both Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy fell short of success in the individual 10m air pistol event. As a result, the Vietnamese shooting team has not secured any additional official spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in this specific discipline.

At present, Vietnam holds one confirmed spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in the women's 10m air pistol individual event, earned by shooter Trinh Thu Vinh.

On January 10, the Vietnamese shooting team will compete in the women's air rifle event, and the allocation of official Olympic berths will depend on the results achieved in this competition. The primary objective of the Vietnamese shooting team is to actively pursue an additional official spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games through the outcomes of the competition in Indonesia.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Bao Nghi