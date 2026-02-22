HCMC pushes ahead with major medical projects after Tet

Hundreds of engineers and workers are keeping construction on track at the Tan Kien medical cluster, where three key projects are rising to strengthen the city’s healthcare capacity.

Overview of the land plot for the construction of 3 medical projects in the Tan Kien medical cluster in Tan Nhut Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Today, at the construction site of the new cluster of three medical projects including the Blood Bank, the second facility of the 115 Emergency Center in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City Laboratory Quality Control Center in the Tan Kien medical cluster in Tan Nhut Commune, hundreds of engineers and workers maintain a steady pace of construction.

Engineer Dang Thai Son (3rd from the right) at the construction site of the blood bank project on February 22. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Dozens of machines and specialized vehicles operate continuously, while around 100 engineers and laborers work diligently in an atmosphere that is both urgent and disciplined, yet also infused with the joyful spirit of spring, with New Year greetings and words of encouragement exchanged among colleagues.

Engineer Dang Thai Son from Vietnam Urban Consulting Joint Stock Company - Vinacity, who serves as the chief supervisor of the blood bank project, expressed that despite his strong desire to return to his hometown in Lam Dong Province to celebrate Tet with his family, he opted to remain at the construction site and collaborate with his colleagues.

Similarly, 40 year old worker Ha Duc Tuan from An Giang Province was also happy to work with his wife at the construction site of the second facility of the 115 Emergency Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Both my wife and I, along with numerous other employees, remained at work during Tet. Some of these individuals hail from the Northern and Central regions, and all of them long for their homes. Nevertheless, when the company provides us with adequate material and spiritual support, we feel highly motivated and put forth our best efforts in our work", Mr. Tuan remarked.

Vo Duc Thanh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Board, emphasized the special significance of the cluster of the three projects. It not only creates additional capacity for emergency response and treatment but also aims to make Ho Chi Minh City a healthcare center of ASEAN.

Team of engineers and workers at the construction site (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Overview of the blood bank project construction site. ﻿

The new blood bank, under the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, has a total investment of VND699.5 billion, a land area of 7,647 square meters, and a total floor area of 25,894 square meters. The blood bank is being built with the goal of achieving European GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards, with an initial capacity of 500,000 units yearly, aiming for 1,000,000 units per year by 2050, four times the current capacity.

The second facility of the 115 Emergency Center in Ho Chi Minh City has a total investment of VND299.9 billion, built on a land area of 1,480 square meters, with a total floor area of 12,304 square meters, meeting the working and training needs of 509 personnel.

The new center will become the most modern out-of-hospital emergency command center in the city, integrating emergency call reception, ambulance dispatch, situation simulation training, maintenance, disinfection, and supply of materials for the out-of-hospital emergency system.

The Ho Chi Minh City Laboratory Quality Control Center, with an investment of VND450 billion, occupies a land area of 6,000 square meters and a total floor area of 19,869 square meters. The new center will be a key laboratory quality control unit in the South, facilitating the sharing of test results and reducing costs for citizens; it will also conduct research and development of quality control samples, inspect medical equipment, and train specialized personnel.

The project is considered a crucial step in elevating Vietnam's laboratory quality control capabilities to international standards.

Highly appreciating the contributions of the engineers and workers who worked throughout the Tet holiday, Director Vo Duc Thanh expressed his deep gratitude for their tireless efforts in ensuring the project's progress.

According to the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Board, it is expected that in 2026, the board will continue to approve projects, approve construction designs after the basic design phase, and implement procedures for selecting construction contractors.

A total of 40 significant healthcare initiatives are underway, which include Ho Chi Minh City Trauma Hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds and an investment exceeding VND4,200 billion; the 500-bed Practice Hospital project, which has an investment of over VND1,500 billion, both situated within the Tan Kien medical cluster. Additionally, there is the development of a new auxiliary area aimed at patient services, with a budget of nearly VND600 billion, and the Proton Radiotherapy Center at the second facility of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, which has an investment surpassing VND2,400 billion.

Furthermore, there is a commitment to enhance the Center for Testing Drugs, Cosmetics, and Food to improve food testing capabilities in Ben Thanh Ward, with a total investment of VND385 billion. This includes construction, renovation, and repairs to implement the hemodialysis and intensive care system, as well as a 64-slice CT scanner in Di An Ward, with an expenditure of over VND42 billion, alongside the construction of Thu Dau Mot Regional Medical Center, which has a budget of VND150 billion.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan