HCMC leaders pay tribute to veteran doctors on Vietnamese Doctors’ Day

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Commmittee Nguyen Van Duoc led the delegation of leaders from the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, visited and extended congratulations to People’s Physician Doctor Bach Van Cam, former Head of the Emergency Department at Children's Hospital 1, on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day.

At the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed sincere appreciation for Doctor Bach Van Cam’s dedication to the sustainable development of the city’s healthcare sector. Even after retirement, he has continued serving as a professional advisor, contributing to treatment guidelines and training generations of pediatric doctors and nurses across the Southern region.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visits and presents gifts to Doctor Bach Van Cam on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) warmly inquires about and extends congratulations to Doctor Bach Van Cam. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Doctor Bach Van Cam expressed his sincere appreciation for the attention and care shown by Ho Chi Minh City leaders toward him. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Doctor Bach Van Cam, 78, previously served as Head of the Emergency Department at Children’s Hospital 1, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Resuscitation and Emergency Association, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Resuscitation and Poison Control Association. Since 2008, he has remained a professional advisor to the hospital, supporting the advancement of specialized pediatric techniques and strengthening emergency resuscitation networks in the Southern region.

On the same day, another city delegation led by Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and congratulated Labor Hero Doctor Phan Kim Phuong, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Heart Institute, also in celebration of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day.

Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet commended the veteran doctor’s enduring contributions to the city’s healthcare sector, particularly in cardiovascular medicine. She is currently contributing her expertise at Tam Duc Heart Hospital and remains deeply committed to charitable heart surgeries for disadvantaged children.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) presents a bunch of fresh flowers to doctor Phan Kim Phuong.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visits, extends congratulations to Doctor Phan Kim Phuong at Tam Duc Heart Hospital.

Born in 1958, Doctor Phan Kim Phuong is one of Vietnam’s leading cardiac surgeons, playing a crucial role in the formation and development of modern cardiac surgery in Ho Chi Minh City and nationwide. From 1992 to 2015, she held key leadership positions at the Ho Chi Minh City Heart Institute.

