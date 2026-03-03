HCMC ensures healthcare services during election

The HCMC Department of Health has recently issued a comprehensive plan to ensure healthcare services in support of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

Medical forces maintain round-the-clock readiness during election days.

The plan aims to safeguard the health of voters, candidates, officials, and personnel involved in the electoral process; promptly detect, manage, and provide emergency response to any arising medical situations; and thereby contribute to the safe and smooth organization of the election.

Accordingly, the Department of Health will deploy medical personnel, equipment, and essential medicines on standby at polling stations across the city to ensure first-aid services are available at all voting venues throughout the election period. Grade I general hospitals and specialized hospitals will allocate adequate resources and remain ready to receive deputies and citizens participating in the election should they require medical observation or treatment.

In the event of emergencies, such as fires, explosions, or large-scale food poisoning incidents, off-hospital emergency response teams from hospitals across the city will be mobilized to provide additional support. In addition, the Department has developed and implemented a plan to ensure epidemic prevention and control measures are strictly carried out in accordance with regulations throughout the election period.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh