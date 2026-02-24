Overnight heart transplant brings new life to pediatric patient

At dawn on February 23, doctors of the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City successfully performed a heart transplant from a brain-dead donor, saving an 11-year-old patient with end-stage heart failure.

After receiving notice on February 22 from the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center about a suitable donor heart at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, the hospital immediately activated its emergency transplant protocol. Within an hour, the surgical team assembled and flew to Hanoi on the earliest flight.

The surgery lasted through the night and finished in the early hours of February 23.

The donated heart arrived in Ho Chi Minh City at 3:45 a.m., and the transplant surgery began right away. At 4:45 a.m., the first heartbeat resumed in the child’s chest. The patient is currently stable with a favorable initial recovery.

Traffic police in Ho Chi Minh City assist in transporting the donated heart to the hospital in time.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Dinh, Deputy Director of the hospital and head of the transplant team, said that this was the hospital’s ninth heart transplant from a brain-dead donor. In the past week alone, two heart transplants were performed.

The hospital has completed 214 organ transplants, including 97 kidney, 108 liver and nine heart transplants so far.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong