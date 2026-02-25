HCMC’s leader visits prominent veteran doctors

On February 25, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, extended congratulations to veteran doctors on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955–2026).

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc (R), extended congratulations to People’s Doctor Nguyen Anh Tuyet, former Deputy Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital (2nd,R). (Photo: SGGP)

During a visit to People’s Doctor Nguyen Anh Tuyet, former Deputy Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, Mr. Duong Anh Duc expressed gratitude for her contributions to public healthcare and to the professional development of younger physicians. He hoped that Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuyet would continue to support the city’s health sector and pass on her experience to the next generation of doctors.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc visits People’s Doctor, Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Viet Hong, former Deputy Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Calling on People’s Doctor, Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Viet Hong, former Deputy Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, Mr. Duong Anh Duc conveyed his sincere appreciation for Dr. Tran Viet Hong’s longstanding dedication to protecting and improving public health.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he wished the doctor good health and encouraged him to continue contributing to the advancement of the city’s healthcare system.

By Kim Huyen – Translated by Kim Khanh