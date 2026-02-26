Health

HCMC marks Doctors’ Day with visits to veteran distinguished doctors

Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning continued visiting veteran medical professionals on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh led a delegation to visit Labor Hero, People’s Physician Doctor Ta Thi Chung, former Deputy Director of Tu Du Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh expressed deep gratitude for her significant contributions to the healthcare sector, particularly in obstetrics. He noted that her dedication has inspired subsequent generations to carry forward the profession’s proud traditions.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he extended his best wishes for her good health and longevity.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh visits and extends congratulations to Doctor Ta Thi Chung.

Doctor Ta Thi Chung expressed her appreciation for the attention and recognition shown by city leaders toward veteran healthcare professionals.

Over her career, the distinguished doctor was twice awarded the title of Labor Hero during the renovation period in 1985 and 2002. She also received the Third-, Second- and First-Class Labor Orders in 1982, 1985 and 1989, and the Third- and Second-Class Independence Orders in 1998 and 2007. She has been honored multiple times with Emulation Flags from the Government and Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for her professional and charitable contributions.

On the same day, the delegation also visited People’s Physician Doctor Nguyen Duy Lu, Specialist Level I, former Director of Binh Duong Traditional Medicine Hospital.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh extended his congratulations to Doctor Nguyen Duy Lu on the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’Day.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh visits and pays tribute to Specialist Level I Doctor Nguyen Duy Lu.

On behalf of city leaders, he wished Doctor Nguyen Duy Lu and his family good health and expressed hope that he would continue contributing ideas and supporting the development of the city’s healthcare sector.

By Kim Huyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

