Business

Two major retail groups from India, China seek Vietnamese suppliers

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Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain, and Pagoda Group (BGY Fruits), China's leading fruit retail chain, will participate in Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026).

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Representatives of foreign retail groups meet with Vietnamese businesses to source products.

Two major retail groups from India and China will identify and establish partnerships with additional Vietnamese suppliers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced on July 6.

The two companies are looking to source a wide range of Vietnam's key export products, including agricultural products, fresh fruits, processed foods, seafood, coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, wooden furniture, household goods, textiles and garments, leather and footwear, and consumer products.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited—India's largest private-sector conglomerate—operates tens of thousands of stores alongside an omnichannel retail platform. By participating in Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026), the company aims to establish direct connections with Vietnamese suppliers to secure stable, long-term sources of goods for the Indian market of more than 1.4 billion consumers.

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A representative of Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited—India's largest private-sector conglomerate—explores sourcing opportunities in the Vietnamese market.

Meanwhile, Pagoda is continuing to expand its fruit sourcing network in Vietnam. The company currently operates more than 6,000 stores across over 180 cities in China, serving approximately 90 million registered members. Products of interest to Pagoda include durian, coconuts, bananas, dragon fruit, jackfruit, mangoes, mangosteens, and a wide variety of other tropical fruits.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the participation of these two major retail groups underscores the growing appeal of Vietnam as a sourcing destination. It also creates additional opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to establish direct partnerships with international distribution networks, expand their export markets, and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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retail groups India China Vietnamese suppliers Reliance Retail Pagoda Group Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026)

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