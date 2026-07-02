Central bank reports credit growth of over 7.4 percent in first half of 2026

The State Bank of Vietnam announced that strong credit growth in the first six months of 2026 was recorded as the central bank maintained a flexible monetary policy to support economic growth while keeping inflation under control.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Thanh Ha speaks at the press conference (Photo: SBV)

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on July 2, the State Bank of Vietnam announced the banking sector's performance for the first half of 2026.

As of June 26, representative from the State Bank of Vietnam said that outstanding credit across Vietnam's banking system reached nearly VND20 quadrillion, up more than 7.4 percent from the end of 2025 and more than 18 percent higher than the same period in 2025.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Thanh Ha said the global economy had remained complex and unpredictable in the opening months of the year, posing significant challenges for a highly open economy such as Vietnam. These developments have complicated monetary policy management, particularly as authorities seek to balance inflation control, economic growth support and macroeconomic stability.

During the first six months of 2026, the State Bank of Vietnam implemented monetary policy in a proactive and flexible manner while coordinating closely with fiscal policy and other macroeconomic measures. The central bank prioritized keeping average inflation at around 4.5 percent in 2026, contributing to macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth.

On credit policy, the State Bank of Vietnam has set a banking system credit growth target of around 15 percent for 2026, with adjustments to be made in line with actual economic conditions. As of June 26, 2026, outstanding credit across the banking system had reached nearly VND20 quadrillion, up more than 7.4 percent from the end of 2025 and more than 18 percent from the same period a year earlier.

On interest rates, the central bank has kept its policy rates unchanged, enabling credit institutions to access funding at lower costs and thereby support the economy. It has also instructed lenders to implement measures to stabilize lending rates and continue disclosing lending rate information to help customers compare borrowing costs.

Regarding exchange rates, the State Bank of Vietnam said the foreign exchange market had operated smoothly, with legitimate foreign currency demand fully and promptly met. The USD/VND exchange rate moved flexibly in line with market conditions.

On the gold market, the central bank said it would continue closely monitoring domestic and international developments while coordinating with relevant agencies to strengthen oversight and implement measures within its authority to stabilize the market.

The State Bank of Vietnam is also continuing to refine policies and regulatory mechanisms to promote cashless payments and digital banking while ensuring the security and safety of payment systems. The measures are intended to improve public and business access to modern and convenient payment services.

Looking ahead, Deputy Governor Pham Thanh Ha said the State Bank of Vietnam would continue pursuing a proactive and flexible monetary policy in close coordination with fiscal policy and other macroeconomic measures to control inflation, maintain macroeconomic stability and support sustainable economic growth.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan