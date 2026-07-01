Ho Chi Minh City sets VND800 trillion tax revenue target for 2026

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Agency aims to collect more than VND800 trillion (US$30.5 billion) in state budget revenue in 2026 through stronger revenue collection, tax debt recovery, digital transformation and administrative reform.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Agency held a conference on June 30 to review its performance in the first half of 2026 and outline priorities for the remainder of the year.

Addressing the event, Mr. Mai Son, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance, praised the city's tax authority for collecting VND221 trillion (US$8.4 billion) in the first six months of the year, accounting for more than 20 percent of the country's total domestic revenue. Electronic tax filing reached 92 percent, while the tax debt recovery rate stood at 20 percent, exceeding the sector's average.

However, he said that the authority faces significant pressure in achieving its target of collecting more than VND800 trillion (US$3 billion) this year.

He noted that the implementation of Decree No. 245/2026 on tax payment extensions could affect cash flow and budget revenue collection in the second half of the year. He also highlighted the "tax gap" as an ongoing challenge, with only about 35–40 percent of active businesses currently generating tax obligations.

To meet its target, the Deputy Director General of the General Department of Taxation urged the city tax authority to intensify tax debt collection, particularly outstanding land-use fee payments, with the goal of recovering 80 percent of collectible debt.

He also called for improved synchronization of personal identification data to strengthen tax administration and track businesses that have ceased operating at their registered addresses.

In addition, he encouraged wider use of artificial intelligence (AI), the development of a knowledge management system, and management reforms aligned with standards of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Doan Minh Dung, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Agency, delivers remarks at the conference.

Responding to the directives, Mr. Doan Minh Dung, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Agency, said that the first-half results reflected the dedication and adaptability of more than 1,500 tax officials amid global economic uncertainties.

He said the agency is targeting revenue of more than VND800 trillion (US$30.5 billion) in 2026, nearly 30 percent higher than in 2025. During the second half of the year, it will focus on tapping additional revenue sources, recovering outstanding tax debts, improving data quality, accelerating digital transformation and administrative reform, and enhancing taxpayer satisfaction.

Ho Chi Minh City Tax Agency officials receive the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit.

At the conference, several organizations and individuals received commendations from the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of Taxation for outstanding achievements in tax administration.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong