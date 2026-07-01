Ministry raises gasoline prices, keeps diesel unchanged

The Ministry of Industry and Trade increased retail prices of E5RON92 and E10RON95-III gasoline by more than VND1,000 per liter from July 1, while diesel and fuel oil prices remained unchanged under the latest fuel price adjustment.

From July 1t, the prices of diesel and fuel oil remain unchanged, while bioethanol fuel prices have increased by more than VND1,000 per liter.(Photo: P.Hau)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late on June 30 announced the maximum retail prices for commonly used petroleum products, effective from 12:00 a.m. on July 1.

Under the new pricing, diesel 0.05S remains unchanged at VND21,866 per liter, while mazut 180CST 3.5S stays at VND15,030 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the maximum retail price of E5RON92 biofuel gasoline has been set at VND20,785 per liter, and E10RON95-III gasoline at VND21,203 per liter.

The latest fuel price adjustment follows the Government's issuance of Resolution No. 34/2026/NQ-CP on June 30, extending the application of several tax policies on petroleum products through September 30.

Under the resolution, from July 1 through September 30, the environmental protection tax will remain at zero for gasoline, excluding ethanol, as well as diesel, kerosene, mazut and aviation fuel. These products will also continue to be exempt from value-added tax declaration and payment requirements, while allowing petrol businesses to claim input value-added tax credits.

The special consumption tax on gasoline will continue to be applied in accordance with the Law on Special Consumption Tax No. 66/2025/QH15 and its implementing regulations.

In this pricing period, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue allocating contributions to the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund through temporary advances from the state budget at VND300 per liter for biofuel gasoline, VND800 per liter for diesel and VND800 per kilogram for mazut. The authorities will continue not to disburse money from the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund for these products.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan