Vietnam Competition Commission steps up oversight of major digital platforms

Vietnam Competition Commission (VCC), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on July 6 released its 2025 Annual Report on State management in competition policy, consumer protection, and multi-level marketing activities.

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The report said the VCC is overseeing compliance by operators of large digital platforms with obligations stipulated under the 2023 Law on Consumer Protection. To facilitate supervision, the commission has launched an online reporting portal at ntsl.vcc.gov.vn and issued reporting guidelines requiring major platform operators to review and disclose their compliance with platform-specific legal responsibilities.

As of the end of December 2025, four e-commerce platforms had been officially identified as large digital platforms and had submitted information and registered accounts on the system to fulfill their statutory reporting obligations.

The VCC said it will continue to review and urge digital platform operators to assess whether they meet the legal threshold for large platforms and to submit reports in accordance with applicable regulations.

The commission is also reviewing standard-form contracts and general transaction terms used by businesses in sectors serving large consumer bases, including e-commerce, ride-hailing services, and road transport toll account services.

The findings will provide the basis for assessing potential consumer risks, issuing public warnings and recommendations, and guiding businesses in strengthening legal compliance.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan