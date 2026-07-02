Da Nang posts 9.52 percent GRDP growth, leads South Central Coast

Da Nang posted robust economic growth in the first half of 2026, supported by strong performances in services, tourism, industrial production, and public investment, according to figures released by the city's Statistics Office on July 2.

Mr. Tran Van Vu, Director of the Da Nang Statistics Office, speaks at the press briefing.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Tran Van Vu, Director of the Da Nang Statistics Office, said coordinated policies introduced by the central government and the municipal administration had improved the investment climate, strengthened business support, accelerated public investment disbursement, and promoted key economic sectors, creating fresh momentum for growth.

The city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanded an estimated 9.52 percent year on year in the first six months, placing Da Nang among Vietnam's fastest-growing localities. Growth gained momentum over the period, rising from 9.28 percent in the first quarter to an estimated 9.72 percent in the second quarter.

The service sector remained the primary growth engine, with value added increasing 9.31 percent and contributing 4.95 percentage points to overall GRDP growth.

Tourism continued its strong recovery, with nearly 9.8 million overnight visitors, up 22.5 percent from a year earlier. International arrivals reached almost 5.2 million, an increase of 28.7 percent, accounting for 52.8 percent of total visitors. The growth was underpinned by successful tourism promotion efforts, expanded international air links, and the steady rebound in overseas visitor demand.

The industrial and construction sector recorded the fastest growth among the three major economic sectors, expanding to 11.72 percent and contributing 3.2 percentage points to GRDP growth. Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries grew 3.27 percent, adding 0.25 percentage points.

Da Nang's economy was estimated at roughly VND171.27 trillion at current prices during the six months, up by nearly VND21.03 trillion from a year earlier. The city ranked 11th among Vietnam's 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, accounting for approximately 2.57 percent of the national GDP.

The scene of the press briefing.

The city's economic structure continued to shift toward industry and construction, with the sector's share of GRDP edging up from 25.44 percent to 25.78 percent. The services sector edged down slightly from 54.97 percent to 54.93 percent, while agriculture, forestry, and fisheries declined from 7.79 percent to 7.5 percent.

With GRDP growth of 9.52 percent, Da Nang ranked 13th nationwide and led the South Central Coast region in economic expansion. Preliminary State budget revenue reached VND51.769 trillion in the first half, soaring 91.4 percent year on year.

According to the Da Nang Statistics Office, the surge was driven primarily by revenue from land and housing, which increased 5.7-fold, alongside gains in collections from the non-State commercial sector, up 64.5 percent, State-owned enterprises, up 43.2 percent, and foreign-invested enterprises, up 35.5 percent.

Meanwhile, total State budget expenditure stood at nearly VND38.53 trillion, down 3.8 percent from the same period last year. Development investment spending, however, climbed 18.9 percent to roughly VND15.77 trillion, underscoring the city's continued priority on financing strategic infrastructure and major development projects.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thuy Doan