The Tax Department under the Ministry of Finance announced on July 2 that it had issued an open letter introducing the campaign, titled "Cleaning Up Tax Identification Numbers - Removing Bottlenecks for Business."

The tax department urges public to review tax IDs to prevent identity fraud.

The Tax Department has urged taxpayers to proactively review the status of their tax identification numbers (TINs), complete outstanding closure procedures for inactive businesses, and guard against the misuse of personal information, as it launches a nationwide campaign to clean up tax records and strengthen regulatory compliance.

According to the agency, many enterprises and household businesses that have ceased operations have yet to complete procedures to terminate the validity of their TINs. Others no longer operate at their registered addresses, while their legal representatives have failed to complete the required procedures with tax authorities. As a result, businesses may continue to incur tax liabilities, late payment interest, administrative fines, and other legal risks, potentially affecting taxpayers' legitimate rights and interests.

The Tax Department also warned of growing abuse involving shell companies and household businesses established for fraudulent purposes rather than genuine commercial activities. Some organizations and individuals have exploited electronic invoices to facilitate illegal trading, tax fraud, and the misappropriation of State budget funds.

Authorities have also uncovered cases in which citizens' personal information was stolen or used without consent to register businesses or household enterprises, leaving individuals listed as legal representatives without their knowledge or involvement in the entities' operations.

To address these issues, tax authorities nationwide are reviewing and standardizing TIN data, verifying taxpayers' operational status, identifying cases requiring support, restoring valid business operations where appropriate, terminating inactive TINs, and coordinating with relevant agencies to manage risks related to taxation, electronic invoices, and corporate entities.

The Tax Department called on business owners, legal representatives, household business operators, individual entrepreneurs, and anyone associated with inactive businesses that have not completed TIN procedures to review their registration status and contact their local tax offices for guidance. Taxpayers are encouraged to finalize outstanding documentation and fulfill all tax obligations in accordance with the law.

The agency also advised the public never to lend, lease, sell, or allow others to use their citizen identification cards or personal information to establish businesses or household enterprises illegally. Anyone discovering that their identity has been misused should immediately notify the business registration authority, police, and tax authorities for verification and investigation.

To strengthen safeguards, the Tax Department plans to introduce a new search function on the eTax Mobile application, enabling citizens to check whether their personal information has been used fraudulently to register a business.

The agency further urged taxpayers to respond promptly to notifications or invitations from tax authorities. Delays in completing procedures may prolong inactive status, resulting in additional tax liabilities, late payment interest, financial penalties, and other legal risks.

Tax authorities pledged to provide maximum support to taxpayers who voluntarily cooperate and rectify errors. However, individuals or organizations that deliberately refuse to cooperate or are found exploiting corporate entities or electronic invoices for illegal purposes will face strict enforcement measures.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan