Vietnam's top 100 brands gain 11 percent in value to US$43 billion

The country's top 10 brands were collectively valued at US$24.5 billion, up more than 12 percent from a year earlier, while the rankings remained unchanged from 2025.

Brand Finance's Vietnam 100 2026 report ranks the country's most valuable and strongest brands. (Photo courtesy of Brand Finance)

The combined value of Vietnam's 100 most valuable brands rose 11 percent year-on-year to US$43 billion in 2026, according to the latest “Vietnam 100 2026” report released by London-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The country's top 10 brands were collectively valued at US$24.5 billion, up more than 12 percent from a year earlier, while the rankings remained unchanged from 2025.

Telecommunications group Viettel retained its position as Vietnam's most valuable brand for an 11th consecutive year, with its brand value rising 7 percent to US$7.9 billion.

Brand Finance attributed the increase to the company's continued expansion of its core telecommunications business.

Dairy producer Vinamilk ranked second with a brand value of US$2.6 billion, supported by recovering domestic consumption and continued expansion into overseas markets, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

State-owned lender Vietcombank remained third with a brand value of US$2.5 billion, up 7 percent from last year. The bank was also recognized by Brand Finance as the world's strongest banking brand in 2026.

VietinBank ranked fourth with a brand value of US$2.2 billion, while Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) climbed to fifth with US$2 billion.

Real estate developer Vinhomes placed sixth at US$1.8 billion.

BIDV and Techcombank ranked seventh and eighth with brand values of US$1.8 billion and US$1.7 billion, respectively.

Agribank and technology group FPT completed the top 10, with both valued at US$1 billion after recording slight declines from the previous year.

Beyond the top rankings, Brand Finance said aviation was the fastest-growing sector in this year's report, with total brand value increasing 79 percent. Healthcare followed with growth of 76 percent, while banking expanded 13 percent.

The consultancy also highlighted Green SM as Vietnam's "most notable brand" of 2026, valuing the electric ride-hailing company at US$635 million as it expanded its international footprint.

VPBank was another standout performer, with its brand value jumping 41 percent to US$995 million, lifting it to 11th place in the national rankings.

In the Brand Strength Index (BSI), insurer Bao Viet ranked first with a score of 96 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating, followed by Vinpearl at 95.4 and Vietcombank at 95.3. Both also received AAA+ ratings.

Vietcombank was the only bank to rank among the top three in both brand value and brand strength this year.

Alex Haigh, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Brand Finance, said the 2026 rankings reflected a two-speed brand economy in Vietnam.

Established market leaders such as Viettel and Vietcombank continued to benefit from scale and stability, while high-growth sectors such as aviation were capitalizing on rising demand, he said.

Haigh added that strategic transformation, rather than size alone, had become an increasingly important driver of brand value, pointing to innovation at banks including MB and BIDV and Vinhomes' integrated urban development model as examples.

Brand Finance defines brand value as the net economic benefit that a brand owner could generate by licensing the brand in an open market. The consultancy evaluates around 6,000 brands globally each year and publishes more than 100 rankings by country and sector.

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