Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports near US$36 billion in first half

Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products reached an estimated US$35.88 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 6 percent year on year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said on July 2, in June alone, exports were estimated at US$6.34 billion, up 3 percent from May and 10.1 percent year on year.

During the January-June period, agricultural products generated US$18.59 billion in export revenue, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier. Seafood exports rose 11.4 percent to US$5.7 billion, while forestry products earned US$9.2 billion, up 4.6 percent. Livestock products recorded the strongest growth, climbing 34.6 percent to US$375.8 million.

Meanwhile, agro-forestry-fishery imports were estimated at US$26.68 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 11.7 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Total trade turnover for the sector reached US$62.56 billion, up 8.3 percent year on year.

The ministry said the sector posted a trade surplus of approximately US$9.2 billion, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier as imports grew faster than exports.

By Phuc Van– Translated by Huyen Huong