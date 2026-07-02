Business

Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports near US$36 billion in first half

SGGPO

Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products reached an estimated US$35.88 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 6 percent year on year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said on July 2, in June alone, exports were estimated at US$6.34 billion, up 3 percent from May and 10.1 percent year on year.

e377d7d8-7df0-4ea6-a1d3-121ffb1aea0e-451-3051.png

During the January-June period, agricultural products generated US$18.59 billion in export revenue, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier. Seafood exports rose 11.4 percent to US$5.7 billion, while forestry products earned US$9.2 billion, up 4.6 percent. Livestock products recorded the strongest growth, climbing 34.6 percent to US$375.8 million.

Meanwhile, agro-forestry-fishery imports were estimated at US$26.68 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 11.7 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Total trade turnover for the sector reached US$62.56 billion, up 8.3 percent year on year.

The ministry said the sector posted a trade surplus of approximately US$9.2 billion, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier as imports grew faster than exports.

By Phuc Van– Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam agriculture agro-forestry-fishery exports agricultural exports seafood exports forestry exports trade surplus Ministry of Agriculture and Environment export turnover first half of 2026

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn