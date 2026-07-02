UOB invests US$450 million in new headquarters in HCMC

UOB (United Overseas Bank) has become the first foreign bank to build and own its headquarters within the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ground broken for UOB Plaza headquarters in HCMC

On July 1, United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) Vietnam broke ground on its new headquarters, UOB Plaza, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Located at No.2, Ton Duc Thang Street, the project will be developed on a 4,571-square-meter site and feature a 36-storey tower, with a total investment of approximately US$450 million. The Grade A office building is designed to meet international sustainability standards and is expected to be completed in 2030.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh said the construction of UOB Plaza not only marks a new milestone in UOB's expansion in Vietnam but also reflects international investors' confidence in Ho Chi Minh City's investment environment and long-term growth prospects.

The Vice Chairman commended UOB for its continued partnership with Vietnam in promoting investment in priority sectors, including infrastructure, high technology, green transformation and innovation. He expressed the city's expectation that the development of the International Financial Center will strengthen connectivity with regional and global capital flows, channelling investment into key sectors such as infrastructure, logistics, high-tech manufacturing, green transformation, innovation, digital finance, maritime finance, aviation finance and other emerging industries.

Perspective of UOB Plaza in the Vietnam International Financial Center, HCMC

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh also emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to improving the investment climate and creating favorable conditions for investors to implement their projects safely and efficiently. He expressed confidence that UOB's presence would generate positive spillover effects, contributing to the development of an increasingly professional, large-scale financial ecosystem with deeper integration into international markets.

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UOB Group, Wee Ee Cheong, affirmed that Vietnam is one of the bank's key markets and a cornerstone of its regional growth strategy. He said the investment in the new headquarters underscores UOB's confidence in Vietnam's long-term growth prospects while reaffirming the bank's commitment to supporting Ho Chi Minh City's ambition of becoming an international financial center.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh