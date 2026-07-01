Authorities warn about 7 products recalled overseas over safety concerns

Authorities have warned consumers about seven products recalled overseas over safety concerns, cautioning that the items may have entered the domestic market through cross-border e-commerce and other online sales channels.

7D White teeth whitening strips, recalled in Europe due to high levels of hydrogen peroxide, may have already appeared on the Vietnamese market. (Photo: The National Competition Commission)

The National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 warned consumers about seven products recalled by authorities in several countries during June 2026 due to potential safety risks.

According to the commission, it can't rule out the possibility that these products have entered Vietnam through cross-border e-commerce platforms, hand-carried imports or other online sales channels, potentially posing risks to Vietnamese consumers.

Based on information compiled from international product safety and consumer protection authorities, the recalled products include the BenQ GV31 projector (made in China), the JOIE Signature i-Level child car seat (made in China), a toy flashlight (made in China), the Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettle (made in China), 7D White teeth whitening strips (made in China), the Particle Filter Mask (made in China), and the Boon NURSH 8 oz reusable baby bottle (made in Vietnam).

The products were recalled for various reasons, including fire hazards caused by overheating batteries, burn risks from hot water, high levels of hydrogen peroxide, injury risks during vehicle collisions, eye injuries, choking hazards for young children, exposure to chemicals exceeding permitted limits, and inadequate protection of users' health.

The National Competition Commission urged consumers to inspect products they are currently using, particularly children's products, household electrical appliances, electronic devices, personal protective equipment, and health and beauty products purchased from overseas or through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Boon NURSH 8 oz reusable baby bottles are being recalled in the US. (Photo: The National Competition Commission)

Consumers should compare product names, brands, model numbers, product codes, batch numbers and purchase dates with official recall notices issued by relevant authorities. If a product is identified as being subject to a recall or shows signs of being unsafe, consumers should stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer or distributor for guidance on returns, repairs, replacements, refunds or other recall procedures.

The commission also advised consumers to purchase only cosmetics, healthcare products and personal protective equipment with clear origins that comply with applicable standards, technical regulations and manufacturers' instructions. It further recommended buying products from reputable distributors that provide complete labeling, safety warnings and product traceability information.

The commission said that as online shopping and cross-border e-commerce continue to expand, regularly monitoring product safety alerts and recall notices issued by domestic and international authorities will help consumers identify potential risks promptly and ensure safer purchasing and use of products.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan