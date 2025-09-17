Two consecutive earthquakes hit Quang Ngai Province

As reported by the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, at 2:26:57 a.m. on September 17, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale struck at Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province, with a focal depth of about 8.1 kilometers.
The second quake then occurred at 2:31:08 a.m. the same day, also in Mang But Commune. It measured 3.0 on the Richter scale, with a focal depth of about 8.1 kilometers.
The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics continues to monitor the earthquakes.