Two consecutive earthquakes hit Quang Ngai Province

Two consecutive earthquakes occurred in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province on the morning of September 17.

As reported by the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, at 2:26:57 a.m. on September 17, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale struck at Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province, with a focal depth of about 8.1 kilometers.

The epicenter of the second quake in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province (Photo: igp-vast.vn)

The second quake then occurred at 2:31:08 a.m. the same day, also in Mang But Commune. It measured 3.0 on the Richter scale, with a focal depth of about 8.1 kilometers.

The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics continues to monitor the earthquakes.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong