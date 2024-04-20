Sports

Two athletes qualify for Paris Paralympics

Two first Vietnamese athletes have earned their official spots to compete at the Paralympic Paris 2024.

Le Tien Dat will swim at the Paralympic Paris 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Le Tien Dat won a gold medal at the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, last October. He was first in the men's 100m SB5 breaststroke event in a time of 1min 34.04sec.

He was four times on top podium of the 12th ASEAN Para Games last May in Cambodia.

His time was among world's leading group and was better than the Minimum Qualification Standard.

Meanwhile, Do Thanh Hai who came 1.07sec after Dat in the men's 100m SB5 breaststroke also secured his own spot.

Earlier, he pocketed three golds, one silver and three bronzes from the Cambodian Para Games.

It will be Hai's third Paralympic in a row after he took part in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, while Dat will enjoy his first time at the global largest sporting festival for the people with disabilities.

VNA

