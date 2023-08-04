Tuyen Quang promotes cultural, tourism festival in Can Tho

A conference on presenting a festival promoting tourism of the northern province of Tuyen Quang was held in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on August 4.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Hoang Viet Phuong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tuyen Quang Province said that following a successful event of Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2023, the province will host the 14th tourism program, “Through Viet Bac Heritage Sites” and Tuyen Quang City’s Festival 2023 on September 20-27 in Tuyen Quang City.

The program for tourism development cooperation will bring together six provinces in the Viet Bac region, including Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, and Tuyen Quang.

Many cultural activities will be held within the framework of the program, including an exhibition showcasing typical tourism products of the six participating localities, a “Cinema- heritage connection and Tuyen Quang tourism” program, a trade and tourism fair, and more.