Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province overcomes difficulties after flash floods

As of October 1 morning, military forces, police and youth union members, along with local authorities and residents in Nghe An Province’s Tuong Duong District, have been busy with recovery efforts from aftermaths caused by flash floods.

Earlier, on the evening of September 30, persistent heavy rains triggered flash floods in various communes of Tuong Duong District, resulting in significant damage to homes. Additionally, debris and mud flow have spilled into houses and filled in roads.

Currently, four hamlets in Luong Minh Commune are isolated due to the landside and floodwater.

There are some images showing devastations caused by the landslide and flashflood in several communes of Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province, as well as recovery efforts of local authorities and residents.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong