Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province overcomes difficulties after flash floods

SGGPO

As of October 1 morning, military forces, police and youth union members, along with local authorities and residents in Nghe An Province’s Tuong Duong District, have been busy with recovery efforts from aftermaths caused by flash floods.

Earlier, on the evening of September 30, persistent heavy rains triggered flash floods in various communes of Tuong Duong District, resulting in significant damage to homes. Additionally, debris and mud flow have spilled into houses and filled in roads.

Currently, four hamlets in Luong Minh Commune are isolated due to the landside and floodwater.

There are some images showing devastations caused by the landslide and flashflood in several communes of Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province, as well as recovery efforts of local authorities and residents.

H1.jpg
h13.jpg
h8.jpg
H4.jpg
H3.jpg
H5.jpg
H6.jpg
H2.jpg
h7.jpg
h9.jpg
h10.jpg
H11.jpg
H12.jpg
By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

