Tu Du Maternity Hospital’s Facility 2 in Can Gio officially opens

Facility 2 of Tu Du Maternity Hospital in Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, officially began operations on November 10, marking a further step in the strategy to expand specialized medical services to the city’s suburban areas.

Tu Du Maternity Hospital’s facilities 2 in Can Gio (Photo: SGGP)

Tu Du Maternity Hospital’s second facility was established through a professional partnership model linking Tu Du Hospital, the leading hospital in obstetrics and gynecology, with top-tier general and specialized hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, including the Hospital of Rehabilitation and Occupational Disease, Le Van Thinh Hospital, City Children’s Hospital, Eye Hospital, Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital, Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital, Traditional Medicine Hospital, and Dermatology Hospital, as well as in coordination with the 115 Emergency Center.

Tu Du Maternity Hospital’s Facility 2 has a capacity of 300 beds, including an Emergency and Intensive Care Department, an Outpatient Clinic with full specialist services, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, the Pediatrics Department, the Internal Medicine and Dialysis Department, the Surgery Department, and various ancillary clinical departments.

Healthcare workers at Tu Du Hospital’s second facility provide healthcare for expectant mothers. (Photo: SGGP)

The medical team at the new facility comprises doctors from Tu Du Hospital as well as from the city’s general and specialized hospitals, ensuring a level of care equivalent to city-level standards.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the opening of Tu Du Hospital’s second facility will bring specialized medical services closer to residents in remote areas, helping to reduce referrals and save travel time and costs for expectant mothers, children, and patients in Can Gio District and surrounding areas. It will also strengthen local emergency and treatment capacity, particularly for high-risk obstetric cases, neonatal emergencies, and common accidents.

In addition, the new facility will contribute to building a robust primary healthcare system, linking city-level and local ward- and commune-level facilities within a continuous healthcare network.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh