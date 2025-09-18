Tropical depression strengthens into Storm No.8 (Mitag)

Storm No.8 forms over the East Sea on the afternoon of September 18.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on the afternoon of September 18, the system intensified into a tropical storm. At 1 p.m., its center was located near latitude 19.9 degrees North and longitude 118.4 degrees East, over the northeastern waters of the East Sea.

Maximum sustained winds near the center reached 62–74 kph (level 8 on the Beaufort scale), with gusts up to level 10. The storm was moving northwest at a speed of 15–20 kph.

Forecasts indicate that over the next 24 hours, the storm will continue to strengthen. By 1 p.m. on September 19, it is expected to be at latitude 22.4 degrees North and longitude 115.2 degrees East, off the southern coast of Guangdong Province (China), with sustained winds of level 9 and gusts of level 11.

Mitag is projected to make landfall in Guangdong Province on September 20, where it will weaken into a tropical depression, with sustained winds of level 7 and gusts of level 10.

By September 21, the system is forecast to further weaken into a low-pressure area over southwestern Guangdong

Heavy rain, high tides forecast for HCMC in next two days

Heavy rain is expected to persist in HCMC.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center forecast on September 18 that Ho Chi Minh City will see moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next two days, with rainfall ranging from 40 to 90 millimeters and some areas exceeding 90 millimeters. The downpours are expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas, urban districts, industrial zones, and neighborhoods along rivers and canals.

In the past 24 hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms were recorded across the city, the center reported. At the same time, it issued a warning of rising tides on the Saigon River. Water levels at most stations climbed quickly but remained relatively low.

Over the next five days, levels on the Saigon River system are projected to rise sharply with the tide cycle at the start of the eighth lunar month. The highest tides are likely from September 22 to 24 (the 1st to 3rd days of the eighth month in the lunar calendar). At Phu An Station (Saigon River) and Nha Be Station (Dong Dien Canal), water levels could reach just under or around Alert Level 3, while at Thu Dau Mot Station (Saigon River), they may exceed it by 0.05–0.1 meters. This will be one of the season’s highest tides, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying and riverside areas.

Storm topples trees in Binh Phu Park Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper recorded widespread tree damage at Binh Phu Park in Phu Lam Ward, HCMC, on September 17. Several large trees were uprooted, their trunks and roots lying across lawns, leaving cavities 1.5 to 2 meters wide. Park management teams have since pruned and cleared branches. Roughly ten trees with diameters of 120–150 centimeters were toppled, many with massive roots. Local residents attributed the damage to a thunderstorm on the afternoon of September 11. Uprooted trees at Binh Phu Park, Phu Lam Ward, HCMC The Phu Lam Ward Center for Cultural and Sports Services confirmed on September 18 that the heavy rain and gale-force winds around 4:20 p.m. on September 11 directly caused the uprooting of 33 trees. Center Director To Nguyen Hai Son stressed that tree maintenance follows the official standards set under Decision No.2528/QD-UBND on green space upkeep in HCMC, with two rounds carried out annually. The first round was completed in May 2025 ahead of the rainy season, while the second has yet to be launched. Both Binh Phu and Phu Lam parks are covered under the same maintenance plan. He added that the fallen trees were not a result of neglect but of severe storm conditions. Following a survey, the center proposed to replant and maintain 16 trees and remove 17 others, with the work scheduled for late September 2025.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan