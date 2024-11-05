Trinity Forum 2024 helps Vietnam’s airport retail take flight

The Trinity Forum 2024, the world's premier airport retail trade forum, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 5 under the theme “Driving Innovation to Stay Relevant in a Rapidly Changing Consumer Landscape”

Some speakers at the Trinity Forum 2024 in HCMC (Photo: VNA)

Co-hosted by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), the two-day event is set to propel the aviation, tourism, and retail sectors to new heights. It draws over 400 global experts and senior executives of more than 80 businesses from 30 countries worldwide.

In his opening remarks, Martin Moodie, Founder and Chairman of The Moodie Davitt Report, said the Trinity Forum, initiated by The Moodie Davitt Report in collaboration with the Airports Council International (ACI World) and ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, aims to maximise the potential of airport commercial spaces, enhance passenger experiences, and create sustainable added value for aviation and travel retail sectors.

IPPG Chairman Johnathan Hanh Nguyen highlighted the forum's significance for Vietnam, marking the country's debut as a host for the first time. The event showcases Vietnam's capability to host international gatherings and solidifies its appeal as an investment destination for aviation services.

Hosting the Trinity Forum allows Vietnam to present a modern, hospitable, and promising image to the global community, he said.

A report from the ACI indicated that non-aviation revenue accounted for 30-40 percent of global airports' total revenue in 2023, signaling a robust recovery for the travel retail and duty-free sectors post-pandemic.

Experts at the forum discussed strategies to capitalise on this momentum, focusing on innovation in airport experiences, airport expansion plans, the future of air travel retail, and smart consumer trends, among others.

Vietnam's strategic location in Asia, coupled with its burgeoning tourism industry, growing middle class, and Government efforts to improve airport infrastructure, will not only give a strong boost to its economy but also position the country as a potential hotspot for the aviation commerce industry, they said.

