Prime Minister urges thorough Tet preparations for all

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government-affiliated bodies and localities to step up coordination to ensure that people across the country enjoy a safe, well-supplied and orderly Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday 2026.

In an official dispatch signed on February 1, the PM stressed that thorough preparations are needed so that all citizens can welcome the new year in a joyful, healthy, economical and safe manner, in line with the Party and government’s directions on organizing Tet.

Tet goods on display at the GO! Can Tho supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

Priority has been placed on maintaining sufficient supplies of essential goods and stabilising prices. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with closely monitoring market developments, preventing supply disruptions and unreasonable price increases, and expanding programmes to connect supply and demand and bring Vietnamese goods to rural areas, industrial zones and remote regions.

Efforts to combat smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods will be intensified, while adequate supplies of fuel and electricity must be ensured for both production and daily life. At the same time, special attention is being paid to social welfare beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Finance has been assigned to direct the Vietnam Social Security to ensure that pensions and social, unemployment and health insurance benefits are paid fully and on time, including the advance payment of February and March 2026 benefits in February, enabling beneficiaries to better prepare for Tet.

National reserve goods will also be released in a timely manner, especially in disaster-affected areas, to prevent food shortages during the holiday period.The PM also highlighted the need to keep goods flowing smoothly, particularly through border gates.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been instructed to balance supply and demand for food and essential commodities across regions and for export needs, while stepping up quality management, food safety and environmental protection.

Measures must be taken to avoid congestion at border crossings and to swiftly address any difficulties.In the cultural and tourism sphere, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been tasked with organising diverse artistic programmes in keeping with national traditions, while tightening oversight of festivals and tourism services to prevent overcharging and unfair practices.

Local authorities have been urged to ensure sufficient transport for people and overseas Vietnamese returning home for Tet, decide on fireworks displays in line with local conditions, strengthen social welfare and solidarity activities, and monitor enterprises to guarantee the full payment of wages and Tet bonuses to workers.

They must also ensure clean, green and orderly environments in public spaces and tourist sites. Ministries and agencies are to organise Tet visits and greetings for people with meritorious service, including veteran revolutionaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers, war invalids and families of fallen soldiers, while strictly prohibiting the use of public funds or assets for gifts or inappropriate celebrations.

After the Tet holiday, all agencies must promptly resume work to avoid disruptions to administrative services for people and businesses. Meanwhile, Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam and the Vietnam News Agency have been tasked with strengthening information and communication work, providing timely updates on market prices, traffic safety, security and fire prevention, and promoting the festive atmosphere nationwide and among overseas Vietnamese communities.

Deputy Prime Ministers, according to their assigned fields, will oversee the implementation of these tasks, while the Government Office will monitor progress and report issues as necessary.

