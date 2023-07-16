Tran Thi Anh Tuyet wins silver at Muju Taekwondowon 2023

Tran Thi Anh Tuyet participated in the Muju Taekwondowon 2023, part of the 2023 Grand Prix Challenge organized by the World Taekwondo Federation in South Korea, and successfully earned a valuable silver medal.

Tran Thi Anh Tuyet competed in the 57kg category on July 15. In the preliminary round, she emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 against Kim Namhee, representing the host country. In the subsequent semi-finals, Anh Tuyet faced Jang Eun Yeong from South Korea and secured a 2-0 victory. Unfortunately, she was defeated with a score of 0-2, resulting in her receiving the silver medal in the competition.

In the weight category final, Anh Tuyet faced off against her opponent Lin Wei-chun from Chinese Taipei. At the 32nd SEA Games, this female athlete participated in the 62kg category and won a silver medal. In 2021, Anh Tuyet achieved her greatest accomplishment by winning the silver medal in the 57kg category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships.

Besides Anh Tuyet, Vu Thi Dung, another female athlete, also competed in the Muju Taekwondowon 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge. Dung participated in the 49kg category, but unfortunately, she was eliminated in the first round after losing to the host athlete Jeong Hye In, with a score of 1-2.

Vietnam will continue to have other athletes competing in the tournament, including Bac Thi Khiem and Pham Minh Bao Kha. The competition is scheduled to continue until the end of July 17 (local time).