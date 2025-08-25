Train services halted as typhoon Kajiki approaches

Vietnam Railways announced that three train services scheduled for August 25 will be temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety due to storm Kajiki, the fifth storm to hit the East Sea this year.

Accordingly, on the Hanoi–Vinh route, two services have been cancelled, including Train NA1, which was set to depart from Hanoi Station at 9:50 p.m., and Train NA2, scheduled to depart from Vinh Station at 9:30 p.m. Meanwhile, on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City line, Train SE9, originally set to leave Hanoi Station at 12:50 p.m., has also been suspended.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets for these services are eligible for full refunds at railway stations, free of charge. The refund window remains open for up to 30 days from the date of cancellation.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction has instructed the Vietnam Railway Authority and Vietnam Railways Corporation to enhance patrols and deploy personnel at key infrastructure points deemed vulnerable to extreme weather. These include bridges, roads prone to flooding, mountain passes, and areas at risk of flash floods and landslides. Authorities have also been directed to prepare contingency plans to halt or delay services, provide shuttle connections, or transfer passengers by alternative means in case of flooding, erosion, or subsidence, with the aim of ensuring the highest level of safety for both passengers and railway staff.

In the aviation sector, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) reported that Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province suspended operations from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while Dong Hoi Airport in Quang Binh Province was closed from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. due to severe weather conditions.

As of this afternoon, hundreds of flights have been affected, including cancellations, delayed takeoffs and landings, and diversions to alternate airports. The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation has directed all units to maintain the highest level of readiness to ensure absolute safety for flight operations and passengers.

Meanwhile, the Department for Roads of Vietnam and the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Administrations have jointly established a forward command center in Nghe An Province to coordinate emergency response efforts. A task force has also been formed to oversee traffic safety along key national highways and ensure the secure operation of maritime and inland waterway transport systems amid worsening weather conditions.

