North–South railway restored after typhoon Kalmaegi

The railway sector had fully restored operations on the North–South Railway line passing through Xuan Lanh Commune, Dak Lak Province by 11 p.m. on November 10.

Workers construct a temporary bridge.

Typhoon No.13 (Kalmaegi) brought torrential rains and strong winds to the areas from Quang Ngai to Tuy Hoa, damaging several railway sections and disrupting train services. The most serious landslide occurred at Km1136+850, between Phuoc Lanh and Van Canh stations, where the trackbed collapsed to depths of up to nine meters.

Vietnam Railways mobilized personnel, equipment, and machinery from Phu Khanh, Thuan Hai, and Nghia Binh Railway Joint Stock Companies, working around the clock to reopen the line as quickly as possible. Nearly 300 workers have built a temporary bridge with two abutments, two piers, and three steel spans, allowing trains to pass through the damaged section at a controlled speed of 5 kilometers per hour.

Trains pass through the landslide-affected section.

After a four-day suspension, the North–South Railway has been fully reopened, resuming passenger and freight services. The railway sector is now moving into the second phase — constructing permanent structures and reinforcing the track foundation to ensure long-term safety and stability along the route.

By An Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan