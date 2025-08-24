PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Nghe An to direct storm response efforts

On the evening of August 24, PM Pham Minh Chinh arrived at the Government’s Home Front Command Center, located at the Headquarters of Military Region 4 in Nghe An Province, to directly oversee and command the response efforts to Typhoon Kajiki.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the working session were also leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Military Region 4, and Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

According to the Nghe An Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, as of 4:00 p.m. on August 24, the center of Typhoon Kajiki was located at approximately 17.6 degrees North latitude and 109.9 degrees East longitude, about 470 kilometers from Nghe An Province and 450 kilometers east-southeast of Ha Tinh Province. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 13 (134–149 km/h) to 14 (150–166 km/h) levels, with gusts reaching up to level 16.

The storm is currently moving westward at a speed of approximately 20 kilometers per hour and is forecast to intensify further as it approaches the mainland.

The storm is expected to make landfall between Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri provinces in the late afternoon or evening of August 25. The disaster risk level has been raised to Level 4, classified as "very high," for coastal areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri, as well as inland areas in these provinces during landfall.

Starting from the afternoon and evening of August 24, offshore areas of Nghe An Province, including Hon Ngu Island, are expected to experience increasingly strong winds, reaching levels 7 (50–61 km/h)–9 (75–88 km/h), later intensifying to levels 10 (89–102 km/h)–11 (103–117 km/h). Areas near the storm’s center may see wind speeds of levels 12 (118 - 133 km/h)–14 (150-166 km/h), with gusts up to level 16.

Waves were reported to be 5 to 7 meters high, rising to 8 to 10 meters near the eye of the storm, causing extremely rough sea conditions. Water levels are expected to rise by 0.5 to 1.5 meters in coastal areas of Nghe An Province, posing a significant risk of flooding in low-lying and coastal areas and river mouths due to the combined impact of large waves and rising sea levels, particularly during the afternoon and evening of August 25.

Speaking at the working session, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the safety and lives of the people must be the top priority, above all else.

In light of the complicated developments of the storm, the Prime Minister called on all ministries, agencies, and local authorities to take proactive measures starting today, urging the highest level of preparedness. He also instructed a thorough review of all contingency plans to ensure they can be swiftly activated when needed.

The Prime Minister also instructed all ministries, agencies, and localities to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of their readiness to respond to the storm. He stressed the need for detailed evacuation plans, ensuring the absolute safety of all residents.

Meteorological agencies were directed to provide continuous updates with accurate and comprehensive data while also strengthening coordination with international forecasting bodies to enhance reliability as the storm approaches land.

Command centers at all levels, particularly in coastal and mountainous provinces, were urged to take immediate and thorough action, preparing for all possible scenarios. The Prime Minister underscored that the highest objective is to prevent any loss of life and to minimize property damage to the greatest extent possible.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Cua Lo Ward in Nghe An Province to inspect local storm preparedness measures.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh