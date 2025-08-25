National

Storm No. 5 begins lashing North-Central coasts

SGGPO

As of 7 a.m. on August 25, rising storm tides were reported along the North Central coastal areas of Nghe An and Ha Tinh.

Notably, Con Co Island in Quang Tri Province reported heavy rain, sustained winds of force 5–6 (38-49 kilometers per hour), and gusts reaching force 8–9 (74-88 kilometers per hour).

img-20250825-085754-2342-2462.jpg
Typhoon No. 5 hits Con Co Special Zone with torrential rain and gusty winds on the morning of August 25.

On the morning of August 25, typhoon No. 5 began affecting northern Quang Tri Province. By 8 a.m., coastal areas were experiencing strong, gusty winds, while offshore waves were intensifying, striking the shoreline with increasing force.

On Con Co Island in Quang Tri Province, typhoon-force winds continue to intensify, causing multiple huge waves. Nearly 400 residents and military personnel on the island have been evacuated to shelters.

img-20250825-090009-9985-1492.jpg

The Con Co special zone has been proactively responding to the storm under the “four-on-the-spot” principle, following the guidelines of “proactive prevention, timely response, urgent and effective recovery” to minimize casualties and property damage caused by typhoon No. 5.

img-20250825-083519-8720-6896.jpg
img-20250825-083523-2144-7847.jpg
Con Co Island faces heavy rain and strong winds from typhoon No. 5.
img-20250825-083521-609-2251.jpg

In Nghe An Province, reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper were present at the Cua Lo coastal area on the morning of August 25.

38d8666b6fc9e797bed8-4799-4126.jpg
Huge waves hit Cua Lo Coast, Nghe An Province

As observed by the reporters, from around 7 a.m., the sky darkened, heavy rain began to fall, and gusty winds swept through the area, while waves offshore intensified sharply. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., heavy rain and gusty winds toppled trees. Few people were seen on the streets. Authorities have also closed Cua Hoi Bridge to all traffic.

a83b72a29f00175e4e11-7663-1716.jpg
Authorities have closed Cua Hoi Bridge to all traffic from the morning of August 25.

On the morning of August 25, reporters from SGGP Newspaper were on the coastlines of Loc Ha and Co Dam communes in Ha Tinh Province. They observed darkened skies, torrential rain and strong gusty winds. Offshore, the sea churned with muddy water and waves crashed forcefully.

20250825-081105-109-885.jpg
Local shops and stalls in the area have all been closed in preparation for the storm.

Coastal roads and tourist areas were largely deserted. Residents and business owners have reinforced and secured buildings, closing doors and shutters tightly to brace for the storm and reduce potential losses.

20250825-080657-7980-6351.jpg
On the morning of August 25, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves are reported at the Loc Ha beach tourist area in Ha Tinh Province.

Along the coastal road connecting Loc Ha and Co Dam communes toward Cua Hoi Bridge, which connects Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces, heavy rain and dense fog combined with strong winds severely reduced visibility. Vehicles traveling on the route were forced to slow down and proceed cautiously to ensure traffic safety.

>>>Below are some photos from typhoon-affected localities captured by SGGP Newspaper's reporters on the morning of August 25.

20250825-081520-4919-3175.jpg
20250825-080835-1717-6722.jpg
20250825-080742-915-7619.jpg
20250825-081134-8868-9566.jpg
Related News
By Van Thang, Duy Cuong, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

typhoon-force winds Nghe An Province Quang Tri Province coastal areas of Nghe An and Ha Tinh rising storm tide Con Co special zone

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn