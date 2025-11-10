Luxury cruise ship brings 3,000 int’l tourists to HCMC

The luxury cruise ship Celebrity Solstice, bringing 3,000 visitors from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, docked at Phu My Port in Tan Phuoc Ward, in Ho Chi Minh City, on November 10.

International visitors at Phu My Port, Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of November 10 (Photo: SGGP)

The visit marks the beginning of a sightseeing journey through popular destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, and Ha Long. The tour is operated and directly handled by Saigontourist Travel Service.

On November 18, Saigontourist Travel, a member of Saigontourist Group, will receive three international cruise ships, Celebrity Solstice, Star Navigator, and Star Voyager, docking at Ha Long Port in Quang Ninh Province, and Star Voyager arriving at Cam Ranh Port in Khanh Hoa Province, serving more than 6,000 passengers of various nationalities. The company has mobilized over 100 45-seat coaches and a team of multilingual tour guides fluent in English, German, French, Chinese, and other languages to provide comprehensive services for the visitors.

Cruise passengers board shuttle buses from Phu My Port to city center. (Photo: SGGP)

At stops, visitors will have a chance to explore tourist attractions in Hue, Hoi An, My Son, Ba Na, and Da Nang, taking part in a range of distinctive cultural experiences, such as cycling through the ancient town and learning how to prepare traditional Vietnamese dishes.

According to Chairman of the Board of Directors at Viet Excursion Company, Phan Xuan Anh, the number of luxury cruise ships returning to Vietnam from now until the end of the year has risen sharply compared with the same period last year. Most vessels dock at Saigon or Hiep Phuoc ports, offering convenient access to the city center.

Following the temporary suspension of international cruise ship operations at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster in mid-October, cruise schedules to Ho Chi Minh City have now returned to normal. Tens of thousands of cruise passengers are once again flocking back to Vietnam. According to Saigontourist Travel Service, the company expects to serve around 75,000 cruise visitors in 2025 on itineraries connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Mekong Delta, Nha Trang, and the Central and Northern regions.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the city welcomed about 705,000 international visitors in October 2025, bringing the total number of foreign arrivals in the first ten months of the year to 6.59 million, equivalent to 65.9 percent of the annual target.

Domestic tourism reached more than 33 million arrivals, or 66.2 percent of the yearly plan. Total tourism revenue in the first ten months of the year was estimated at VND208.07 trillion (US$7.9 billion), approximately 71.7 percent of the full-year target of VND290 trillion (US$11 billion).

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh