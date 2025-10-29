Traffic rules updated on Phan Thiet–Dau Giay, HCMC–Trung Luong expressways

The Department for Roads of Viet Nam has announced adjustments and additions to the pilot traffic management plan, including lane separation and speed regulations, on the Phan Thiet–Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressways.

HCMC–Trung Luong Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

On the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong Expressway, which features four traffic lanes and two emergency lanes, lane 1 (adjacent to the central divider) now prohibits trucks over 7.5 tons, specialized trucks (except cash-in-transit vehicles), tractor-trailers, trailers, and buses with more than 29 seats. Vehicles allowed in lane 1 must adhere to a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a minimum speed of 80 km/h, up from the previous 60 km/h minimum.

Lane 2 (adjacent to the emergency lane) is open to all types of vehicles, with a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a minimum speed of 60 km/h, unchanged from previous regulations.

Regarding the Phan Thiet–Dau Giay Expressway, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has announced additional regulations: vehicles with a total weight exceeding 7.5 tons and passenger buses with more than 29 seats are prohibited from using lane 1. Vehicles permitted on lane 1 must adhere to a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h and a minimum speed of 80 km/h. Lane 2 is open to all types of vehicles, with a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h and a minimum speed of 60 km/h.

For the two expressways, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has also stipulated that vehicles traveling in lane 2 may move to lane 1 to overtake slower vehicles traveling in the same direction before returning to lane 2 to continue their journey.

Under the decision of the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the pilot traffic management scheme will be implemented for a period of one month, starting from October 27. Ten days before the expiration of this pilot period, the Department of Road Management No. 4 is responsible for finalizing a traffic management plan to replace the temporary pilot scheme.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh