Traffic rules updated on Phan Thiet–Dau Giay, HCMC–Trung Luong expressways

On the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong Expressway, which features four traffic lanes and two emergency lanes, lane 1 (adjacent to the central divider) now prohibits trucks over 7.5 tons, specialized trucks (except cash-in-transit vehicles), tractor-trailers, trailers, and buses with more than 29 seats. Vehicles allowed in lane 1 must adhere to a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a minimum speed of 80 km/h, up from the previous 60 km/h minimum.
Lane 2 (adjacent to the emergency lane) is open to all types of vehicles, with a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a minimum speed of 60 km/h, unchanged from previous regulations.
Regarding the Phan Thiet–Dau Giay Expressway, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has announced additional regulations: vehicles with a total weight exceeding 7.5 tons and passenger buses with more than 29 seats are prohibited from using lane 1. Vehicles permitted on lane 1 must adhere to a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h and a minimum speed of 80 km/h. Lane 2 is open to all types of vehicles, with a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h and a minimum speed of 60 km/h.
For the two expressways, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has also stipulated that vehicles traveling in lane 2 may move to lane 1 to overtake slower vehicles traveling in the same direction before returning to lane 2 to continue their journey.
Under the decision of the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the pilot traffic management scheme will be implemented for a period of one month, starting from October 27. Ten days before the expiration of this pilot period, the Department of Road Management No. 4 is responsible for finalizing a traffic management plan to replace the temporary pilot scheme.